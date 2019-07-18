Forensic reconstructive image aids in helping find identity of remains found at Frontier Park

Humans remains were found in Cascade Creek at Frontier Park on April 6, 2019. In the weeks following, Erie Police, assisted by other local agencies, participated in additional searches of the area.

During those searches, 29 additional bones were recovered. Dr. Dirkmaat and his students from the Applied Forensic Science Department at Mercyhurst University examined the bones. During their analysis, it was determined that the biological profile of the remains belonged to a white male, 30- 55 years of age, who was around 5’5 – 5’11, and had a postmortem range of one to three years.

The mandible and femur were shipped to the University of North Texas for DNA analysis. The process will take anywhere from six months to one year to complete. Once a DNA profile is developed, it will be entered into Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) to see if a match can be identified.

The Erie Police Department is looking into missing persons reports in the City of Erie and surrounding areas to see if an identification can be made.

Professor Michelle Vitali from Edinboro University Institute of Applied Sciences volunteered her services in creating this Forensic Reconstruction. The Erie Police Department is hoping these images will help aid in identifying the remains recovered in Frontier Park.

“I feel pretty strongly about the features that I have provided here, and with a certain anatomical knowledge, I know exactly how they age and the shape of his orbits,” said Michelle Vitali, professor of anatomy at Edinboro University.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Christopher Janus (814) 870-1151 or Detective Matt Berarducci at (814) 870-1221.