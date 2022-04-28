(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The National Forest Service has announced its plan for two “prescribed fires” in Allegheny National Forest on April 29 and 30.

A “prescribed fire” is an intentional fire used to manage forest property. It reduces wildfire fuels and improves the habitat for wildlife.

Both fires will be in Warren County. On April 29, the fire will be near the Buckaloons Recreation Area, and on April 30 the fire will be in the Izenbrown Project Area near Limestone Township.

The fires will be ignited in the morning and smoke may be visible.

According to a forest service news release, the Buckaloons fire will restore warm-season grasses. The Izenbrown fire will reduce fuels and regenerate oak-hickory woodland by reducing other vegetation, recycling soil nutrients, and stimulating increased production of acorns, berries and other crops.

For more information about wildfires, including prescribed fires, go online to the InciWeb website.

Forest Service staff monitor weather conditions and prioritize the safety of the public and firefighters during prescribed fires.