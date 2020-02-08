Former athlete files suit against Allegheny College

A former female football player at Allegheny College has filed suit saying she was harassed by male players and kicked off the team when she pushed to have something done.

The suit was filed in federal court Wednesday. It names the school and five defendants in the complaint brought on by former player Samantha Simonetta, who was working to land a job as a kicker on the team.

The suit alleges the harassment and lack of action from 2017 when Simonetta expressed an interest in joining the team and August 2018 when she was no longer on the team.