Residents looked on from West Lake Road as they watched a piece of Millcreek Township’s history go up in smoke.

They also watched local firefighters use this as an opportunity to train for real life situations.

The former aviation club has been vacant and empty for sometime now.

This controlled burn is a unique opportunity that has given experienced and new firefighters on the force a chance to train for an emergency situation.

Clouds of smoke could be seen in the sky on West Lake Road.

Some people were unaware of the training though a serious fire was raging on, but really the controlled burn hosted by the West Ridge Fire Department was the center of attention.

Firefighters have been training all weekend at the former Aviation Club. On Saturday smoke could be seen, but no flames on the outside of the structure could be spotted.

On Sunday, the blaze was fully underway as spectators looked on and saw how the growth of the fire developed.

Hay bales were used to start the fire and were monitored throughout the training by several security measures from the perimeter of the building.

“So they’ve got instructors with each group that goes into the building. We have safety lines, attack lines, and backup lines. The instructors that are inside make sure that the fire stays under control so that we can get multiple fires set for each individual in the class,” said Dominic Quardi, Fire Chief, West Lake Fire Department.

Roughly 22 firefighters from all over were taking part in the learning opportunity including a few from outside of Pittsburgh, Corry, Cambridge Springs, and the remaining are from Millcreek.

One fire lieutenant told us that this is a great learning opportunity because of the sheer size of the place and that there’s not many fires like this anymore.

“We’re lucky if we get one a month. So for them to see the fire behaviors that’s going on in this building behind us and to actually go in and fight real fires that aren’t in a training simulator that can dynamically move around a they do stuff, it helps them to become better firemen,” said Morgan McCormick, Lieutenant for West Lake Fire Department.

Once the fire is out and finished burning, they will demolish the building for the current owners as a thank you for allowing them to use the building.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The new owner of the property will be building a new Korean restaurant in the space.