A historic staple of Millcreek Township is being used as a fire training tool this weekend.

More than 20 local firefighters participated in a fire training session at the former Aviation Club and most recently Alto Cucina on West Lake Road.

With each group, an instructor goes inside with them to ensure the fire stays under control while safety lines, attack lines, and back up lines are there to protect the surrounding trees.

The West Ridge fire chief said that this is a unique opportunity because it’s not a residential building, but a large commercial building.

“It’s very important. You don’t get too many residents or a commercial structure fires. They’re not as popular as residential so any large facility that we get to training is a plus for all of us in Erie County,” said Dominic Quadri, Fire Chief, West Lake Fire Department.

The building will be completely burned down by Sunday.