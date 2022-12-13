(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Light fixtures, TVs, even the carpeting — the contents of the former Bel-Air Hotel in Erie is set to be liquidated in a public sale beginning on Dec. 15.

The multi-day sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, or until sold out.

That includes everything that was in the 130 hotel rooms, like the furniture, small amenities, mirrors, and linens. Other items include carpeting, flat screen TVs, chandeliers, items from the commercial kitchen, banquet and catering equipment, commercial bar and restaurant furnishings, lobby furniture and fixtures, and patio furniture.

The sale is not an auction. All of the items will have price tags and are sold by the piece on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bel-Aire Hotel is located at 2800 W. 8th St. in Erie.

The Bel-Aire Hotel was returned to the bank during a Sheriff’s sale due to costs and taxes in November.