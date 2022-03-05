Former Bishop Donald Trautman will be laid to rest on March 6.

Trautman died on Feb. 26 at the age of 85.

He served as the bishop of the Erie Catholic Diocese from 1990 until his retirement in 2012.

Two services will be held for the former bishop’s funeral.

Public visitation will take place on March 6. from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church in Millcreek. A public memorial mass will then begin at 7 p.m.

The funeral mass for clergy and invited guests will take place on March 7. at 1 p.m. at Saint Peter Cathedral.

Both masses will be live streamed right here on YourErie.com