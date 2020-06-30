Former chief of police files law suit with city

The former chief of police in Erie is taking the City to court over the loss of his job.

In a complaint filed on behalf of Don Dacus, counsel said that the city refused to comply with the third class city code, as well as its own civil service ordinance.

The complaint claims that demoting Dacus to sergeant after he was removed as chief, instead of the pre-chief position as deputy chief, violated Pennsylvania’s third class city code.

The complaint also claims that the move denies Dacus fairness and objectivity over political bias along with his guarantee of free political affiliation or association under the first amendment.

Dacus was removed as chief of police when Mayor Joe Schember took office in 2018.