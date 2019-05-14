Former chief pharmacist at Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home federally charged for fraud

The former head pharmacist at Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in Erie is charged with knowingly obtaining controlled substances by fraud.

The US Attorney’s office charging James Franks of stealing more than 12,000 doses of controlled substances while working in the pharmacy. Franks allegedly stole more than one dozen different types of painkillers, as well as several medicated patches, between July 2016 and July 2017. According to the US Attorney’s office, the defendant intends to enter a guilty plea.

No date has been set for a plea hearing.

