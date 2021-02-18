Former City Council President getting support as she tries to avoid prison

As she tries to avoid prison, Sonya Arrington is getting support from other political leaders. Tonight, one is defending that support.

Arrington is accused of stealing money from her non-profit organization to pay bills, go to Disney World, and feed her gambling habit.

She has already pleaded guilty to fraud.

Now, the former Erie City Council president’s attorney is trying to keep her out of prison when she’s sentenced next Tuesday.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for at least two years and three months in prison, but Arrington’s defense attorney is making a case for probation or house arrest.

The current president of Erie County Council has written a letter on Arrington’s behalf.

“I am suggesting to the judge that there is much more to somebody than the moment of the lowest part of their life when they come in front of a judge and that should be taken into account.” said Carl Anderson.

Arrington’s former council colleague Mel Witherspoon also wrote a letter of support.

The U.S. Attorney’s office believes the court should impose a sentence within the standard range.