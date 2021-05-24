Former City Council President Sonya Arrington to be sentenced today on fraud charges

A former Erie City Council President who pled guilty to fraud charges will have her sentencing hearing Monday in Federal Court.

Sonya Arrington was scheduled to be sentenced back in February, but the date was moved to today.

Arrington is accused of stealing money from her non-profit organization to pay bills, go to Disney World, and feed her gambling habit.

She has already pleaded guilty to fraud.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of at least two years and three months in prison. However, Arrington’s defense attorney is making a case for probation or house arrest.

