Former city council president to be sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to fraud

A former Erie City Council President who founded Mothers Against Teen Violence doesn’t think she deserves to go to prison.

Sonya Arrington is accused of stealing money from the nonprofit organization to pay her bills, go to Disney World and feed her gambling habit.

Her defense attorney is trying to keep her out of prison when she’s sentenced Feb. 23 in federal court — after pleading guilty to fraud in October 2020.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of at least 2 years and 3 months in prison, but Arrington’s defense attorney is making a case for probation or house arrest.

The current President of Erie County Council Carl Anderson and City Councilman Mel Witherspoon have both written letters of support for Arrington.