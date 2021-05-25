Former City Council President will serve time in Federal Prison for embezzling $70K from her non-profit

Former Erie City Council President Sonya Arrington is sentenced for fraud.

Arrington will serve time in Federal Prison for embezzling money from her non-profit.

Arrington could have received a sentence of two to three years in prison, instead she will serve one year and one day in federal prison.

Arrington pleaded guilty to fraud, admitting to embezzling $70,000 from her non-profit Mothers Against Teen Violence (MATV).

Arrington’s defense attorney Leonard Ambrose argued the defendant be put house arrest or given probation.

In addition to her time in prison, Arrington will spend one to two years under supervision, and will have to pay restitution.