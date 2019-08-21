Former club focus of police investigation

Less than a year ago Erie Police shut down a club on the East Side, but now they have opened another case against the same establishment.

According to police, they have been called to numerous incidents outside of the location on East 22 Street and Wayne Street.

What was formerly known as Club Zodiac is now open again under new management.

Neighbors in that area have expressed their concerns of the reopening to police. They are expected to voice those concerns tonight at the Erie City Council meeting.