Former college acquaintance charged with stabbing Erie native

An Erie native was murdered in a suburb of Dallas and now a former college acquaintance has been charged with her death.

50-year old Michael Pero III is charged with fatally stabbing 52-year old Dr. Cara Ann Savage Bonawitz. She is a graduate of Mercyhurst Prep.

Richardson, Texas police say the victim had reported Pero to authorities six months ago as a result of his irrational behavior. Bonawitz was found stabbed to death in her Texas home. The Dusckas Funeral Home in Erie is handling her arrangements

