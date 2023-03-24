A former college campus could soon be home to un-accompanied minors traveling to the United States.

In a statement released by Granite Ridge, the former Mercyhurst North East campus, the new owners explain their intentions with a new idea for how to use the property.

That statement reads in part:

“One of the many considerations for campus activation and large economic impact could potentially include an organization that provides educational, recreational, case management, language and cultural acclimation services for unaccompanied children.

–the statement continues;

“In this potential partnership, Granite Ridge could serve an incredibly meaningful humanitarian role in caring for vulnerable children from outside the U.S., until they can be reunited with their families.

The statement goes on to say that if the plan moves forward, the project will create a “significant” number of new jobs in the community.