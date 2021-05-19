Former Congressman Lou Barletta getting head start on next year’s governor race

Former Congressman Lou Barletta making a stop in Erie County today to announce he is seeking the Republican nomination for Governor of Pennsylvania.

Barletta is making campaign stops across western Pennsylvania, including Erie County.

On Wednesday afternoon, Barletta spoke with constituents at a downtown Erie restaurant.

As governor, Barletta says he plans to bring the economy back and help the commonwealth recover from the pandemic.

“Anybody who wants to win Pennsylvania has to come to Erie, and make sure that they get to know them and understand the issues that are important to them. In the commonwealth, you have the four corners of Pennsylvania and they’re all a little different.” Barletta said.

Barletta is also the former mayor of Hazleton, Pennsylvania.