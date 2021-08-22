Former congressman to lead presentation on how population drops will affect congressional districts

A former congressman from Erie will be the lead presenter this week in a series of meetings looking into how population drops will affect congressional districts.

Former Congressman Phil English, a Republican from Erie, leads off the testimony set for Tuesday morning at Grove City College.

The fear is that with population losses at both the Erie City and Erie County level the region will have a diminished voice in congress in the coming years.

Pennsylvania lost one congressional seat to the 2020 census.

