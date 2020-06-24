Celeros Flow Technologies has notified its 45 McKean workers that the company will be consolidating Erie County operations with their plant in Houston, Texas.

The operation was known for years as Copes-Vulcan in Lake City and makes valves for equipment in the power and nuclear industries. State and federal regulators have been notified under the Warn Act of the closing and the workers have been told about separation and out placement options.

“We greatly appreciate the work done in McKean,” a company response said. “But, in the end, we have to do what’s in the best interest of the company and the customers we serve.”

The closing should be completed early in 2021.