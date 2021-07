The former Country Table restaurant building in Townville has been destroyed by fire during a controlled burn.

The once popular eating destination, best known for their pie, closed many years ago and was most recently used by the Ace excavating company.

Today, fire crews burned down the building near Rt. 77 and Rt. 408 during a controlled burn.

