Former County Executive Barry Grossman passes away

Friends and family are remembering former Erie County Executive Barry Grossman as a man of many interests.

The former county executive passed away shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday at UPMC Hamot.

Grossman was a lawyer, a restaurant owner and a college professor along with becoming the county executive back in 2010.

Former WJET Political Analyst Dr. David Kozak remembers Grossman as a man who had a big agenda.

“Barry’s one of a kind when you look at his life. We’re all one of a kind. He was one who did a lot of different things and did them well and to a real height,” said Dr. Kozak.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember released the following statement regarding the passing of the former county executive:

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Barry Grossman to his family, friends, and our community. Barry was a friend and we would often see each other at events,” said Mayor Schember.

Kathy Dahlkemper, the current Erie County Executive, also released a statement regarding the passing Grossman.

“We mourn the passing of former Erie County Executive Barry Grossman and extend our deepest condolences to his family. He truly cared about this community. He was an entrepreneur, owning and operating several businesses in Erie County, and he was also a respected professor, attorney, lecturer and historian. We appreciate his many efforts as a community leader, including his initial efforts to try to get a community college established here in Erie County. Erie County has lost a great friend, leader and partner, but we will remember Barry fondly,” said Dahlkemper.

Grossman is survived by his wife and daughter. He was 74 years old.