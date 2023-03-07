Community members and county officials are mourning the loss of former county executive and county councilman Mark DiVecchio following his recent passing.

Doug Smith, Erie County director of administration, served alongside Mark DiVecchio as the former county clerk and said DiVecchio had a big heart and added that he was kind and patient with him.

Smith said he recalls DiVecchio serving on Erie County Council before Smith became a county employee. He added he remembers DiVecchio as a businessman and admired DiVecchio for being a man of faith who guided him in his public work.

“Mark definitely used what he learned in the legislative branch and all those contacts that he made and just his general understand of government to transition into the executive branch, and I believe that served him very well,” said Doug Smith, Erie County director of administration.

Smith also said DiVecchio was a hard-working public servant that will be missed by friends and family.