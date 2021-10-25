Former Dowling’s Tavern demolished

A West Erie bar that has been around for decades is no more, but we don’t know what if anything is being planned for the busy property.

Late last week the bulldozer paid a visit to the former Dowling’s Tavern at West 12th and Cascade Street.

Knocking down the building would make room for the new development along a busy West 12th Street.

The city’s code enforcement officer however said that there has been no paperwork yet for what could be going into the property.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists