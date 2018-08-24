Local News

Former Edinboro doctor charged with bringing weapons to Trump hotel faces up to two years in prison

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 07:02 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 07:02 PM EDT

Former Edinboro doctor charged with bringing weapons to Trump hotel faces up to two years in prison

The former Edinboro doctor charged with bringing guns and ammunition to a hotel owned by President Donald Trump will be sentenced in two weeks. Bryan Moles' attorney says his client is receiving mental health counseling after the incident.  

Police received a tip that the Emergency Room doctor was making threatening claims about politics.  He was located and stopped after driving to Washington DC and attempting to register at a Trump hotel. 

This week, a review board also placed a temporary suspension on his license to practice medicine in Pennsylvania.  He faces up to two years in prison and will be sentenced September 7th. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected