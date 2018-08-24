Former Edinboro doctor charged with bringing weapons to Trump hotel faces up to two years in prison Video

The former Edinboro doctor charged with bringing guns and ammunition to a hotel owned by President Donald Trump will be sentenced in two weeks. Bryan Moles' attorney says his client is receiving mental health counseling after the incident.

Police received a tip that the Emergency Room doctor was making threatening claims about politics. He was located and stopped after driving to Washington DC and attempting to register at a Trump hotel.

This week, a review board also placed a temporary suspension on his license to practice medicine in Pennsylvania. He faces up to two years in prison and will be sentenced September 7th.