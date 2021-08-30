Former Edinboro mayor and businessman dies

The longtime owner of the Edinboro Hotel and Bar, and the former mayor of Edinboro has died.

Clifford “Kip” Allen, 74, died Monday at the University of Florida Hospital in Gainesville, according to his wife Cheryl Allen. He was about to undergo a complicated heart procedure when he passed away, she said.

Allen is a popular Edinboro figure, especially to generations of Edinboro University College students, who frequented the hotel during their years at the Boro.

Allen was one of the community’s and the college’s biggest boosters, having served on Borough Council and as Mayor. For many years, Allen also served as a trustee of Edinboro University.

Kip was also famous for his annual National Hot Dog Day picnic at his Edinboro Home.

The Brugger Funeral Home is handling arrangements, which are incomplete. Allen said there will be a memorial service for her husband in Edinboro sometime in the future.

