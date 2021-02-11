Former EMI and Quin-T Tech Paper buildings to be demolished

New changes are coming soon to the location on West 12th Street once the former Erie Malleable Iron property comes down.

West 12th Street is known to be an historic industrial area in Erie.

However, there won’t be as many industrial factories that will stay put as part of Erie’s history.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority plan to tear down the former Erie Malleable Iron factory that has been around for almost 100 years. The demolition of the building as well as the Quin-T Tech paper building on East 16th Street will address the growing concerns of blight and decay.

“So, once we know that it’s clean and it’s safe, we’ll then market it to, hopefully, a potential business that would create jobs. That’s the potential goal.” said Tina Mengine.

There is a lot of history on West 12th Street, but many wouldn’t mind bringing new life to the area.

“You know, it’s always sad to lose a piece of Erie history, but at the same time, the building is in pretty bad shape.” said Dan Muser, owner of Vintage Modified

The building may not have the best look, but knocking this building down will bring a fresh look to the area.

“It being taken down gives you room. It opens up for new businesses to build something and bring something back to Erie that we lost.” Muser said.

The demolition of this building is expected to happen sometime in March.