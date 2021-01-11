Former Erie auto dealer wants supervised supervision to end early; motion filed to seal reason for request

A former Erie auto dealer who served time behind bars on fraud charges wants his scheduled supervision to end early.

Adam Weaver does not want the public to know why he wants out, according to a report in the Erie Times-News.

His supervised release is scheduled to end this September.

His lawyers have filed a motion to have the reasons why the request was made sealed and kept private. The request is opposed by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Erie.

Senior U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone has scheduled a virtual hearing for February 2nd to review the seal request.

In 2017, Weaver plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The scene involved his family business, Rick Weaver Buick GMC.

In April of 2018, Weaver was sentenced to four months in federal prison followed by six months of home detention and three years of supervised release.