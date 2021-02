Efforts from a former Erie car dealer Adam Weaver to keep secret his reasons for wanting an early release have been denied by a judge.

Judge David Cercone has decided to side with federal prosecutors who opposed the motion.

This could have sealed the reasons why Weaver wanted an end to his supervision on charges of fraud in car sales.

The judge cited a potential involvement in Weaver’s attempt to secure a City of Erie Development Loan should early release be granted.