Former Erie car dealer sentenced to more than four years in fraud case

A former Erie car dealer convicted of fraud was sentenced in court today.

Andy Gabler was sentenced to 51 months in prison.

Gabler must also serve two years of supervised release and make full restitution and pay a $5,000 fine. Gabler will also undergo mental health evaluation.

Gabler and his former Finance Manager Chad Bednarski are to be sentenced after admitting to submitting fake paperwork and loan sales.

Bednarski’s sentencing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12.

This is a developing story. You can find the very latest anytime on YourErie.com and on JET 24 Action News beginning at 5.