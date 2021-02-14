Former Erie City Council president makes case to avoid prison

A former Erie City Council president who founded Mothers Against Teen Violence, does not think that she deserves to go to prison.

Sonya Arrington is accused of stealing money from the non-profit organization to pay her bills, go to Disney World, and feed her gambling habit.

Her defense attorney is trying to keep her out of prison when she’s sentenced on February 23rd in federal court after pleading guilty to fraud.

The current president of County Council Carl Anderson, along with City Councilman Mel Witherspoon, have both written letters of support for Arrington according to court documents.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of at least two years and three months in prison, but Arrington’s defense attorney is making a case for probation or house arrest.