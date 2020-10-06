Former Erie City Council President pleads guilty to two charges of federal fraud

Former Erie City Council President Sonya Arrington has now pleaded guilty to two charges of federal fraud.

Arrington now faces a maximum of 25 years in federal prison. We spoke to the United States Attorney about this case.

Indicted nearly two and a half years ago, Sonya Arrington today changed her plea from not guilty to guilty.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said that Arrington’s mission to prevent teen violence was left unfilled.

Former Erie City Council President and founder of Mothers Against Teen Violence, Sonya Arrington, plead guilty to wire fraud which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Arrington also submitted a false writing or false document to the government with a maximum sentence of five years.

“Arrington admitted from December of 2011 to March of 2018 that she stole at least $70,000 from her charity,” said Scott Brady, United States Attorney.

The federal indictment charges Arrington spent the money gambling at Presque Isle Downs and Casino, along with a family vacation to Disney and other personal expenses.

Arrington also fraudulently kept nearly $30,000 in over-payments from the Social Security Administration.

Her crimes kept her from having the funds to do much to prevent teen violence, the kind of violence that took the life of her own son.

“Theft from a charity is particularly outrageous, especially when it is committed by a prominent public servant. Every individual who made a donation to help prevent teen violence was cheated,” said Brady.

Brady said that he could not discuss what went into creating the plea agreement, however he did disclose this office is pleased with the terms of the agreement.

“It’s extremely disappointing that greed and selfishness got the best of her. This community deserves leaders with integrity and not those who feel they are above the law,” said Tim Swanson, Special Agent for the FBI.

Pending a pre-sentencing assessment, 53-year-old Arrington could face a maximum of 25-years in a federal prison and fines up to $250,000. Arrington agreed to pay restitution.

Arrington will be back in the court on February 23rd.

Pending the progress of the pandemic, the hearing might be through Zoom or in person in either Erie or Pittsburgh.