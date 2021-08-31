Former Erie City Council President sentenced for fraud reporting to federal prison Sept. 1

Former Erie City Council President Sonya Arrington is expected to surrender to federal prison Wednesday.

Arrington is to report to prison before 2 p.m. on September 1, 2021, according to Senior U.S. District Judge David Cercone.

She will serve her one year and one day sentence at Federal Prison Camp Alderson in West Virginia.

Sonya Arrington is serving time for embezzling from her non-profit and committing social security fraud, totaling $100,000.

Arrington admitted to embezzling $70,000 in donations from her Mothers Against Teen Violence non-profit. She spent the money on bills, a trip to Disney World, and feeding her gambling habit.

The judge made her eligible to receive 54 days of credit for good behavior while in prison.

