Former Erie City Council President sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison

Former Erie City Council President Sonya Arrington was in federal court today.

The founder of the non-profit Mothers Against Teen Violence, is expected to be sentenced for fraud.

We went to the Federal Courthouse for the latest on Arrington’s sentencing.

Friends and family of Arrington asked for the judge to reduce the sentence to house arrest or probation. She will instead serve at least one year and one day in federal prison.

Arrington pleaded guilty to fraud back in February of 2021 while admitting to embezzling $70,000 from her non profit, Mothers Against Teen Violence.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of at least two years and three months in prison.

Arrington’s Defense Attorney, Leonard Ambrose, made a case for probation and house arrest.

This afternoon Honorable Judge David S. Cercone sentenced Arrington to one year and one day in federal prison.

This followed by one to two years of being under supervision and routine meetings with probation officers.

Arrington will also be required to pay restitution to the victims.

“Sonya was realistic. I mean we’ve been realistic throughout the entire case. Obviously that would have been what we wanted, but we got a lot less than the government wanted so we feel pretty good about it,” said Leonard Ambrose, Sonya Arrington’s Lawyer.

Arrington will not report to prison today, she will report to prison in the next 45 days.