A former supervisor at Erie Coke entered a guilty plea in federal court Friday afternoon.

David Stablein appeared before Judge Susan Paradise-Baxter on Friday. According to the judge’s office, Stablein pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the federal clean air act.

He was accused of opening “coke oven flues” to bypass pollution monitoring equipment. This is one of two cases involving Erie Coke which closed in late 2019.

An eight-count indictment in November named Erie Coke and a former plant superintendent.