Former Erie County Controller questions financial practices of county elected officials

A former fiscal watchdog speaks out against the practice of Erie County Council Members receiving pensions. She says it goes against the home rule charter that founded the current form of the Erie County Government.

Former County Controller Sue Weber says she wanted to raise this concern now so that voters are fully aware of what’s going on in county government.

The former Erie County Controller shared her concerns about the finance practices of county council members.

The county’s home rule charter, which is essentially a local constitution for county government, says no members of council should receive a pension or any form of compensation directly or indirectly.

She says as a voter, she is concerned that council members have found a loophole when it comes to receiving a pension.

“They got their solicitor to write a letter saying they were allowed to have a pension. Yes, by state law they are allowed to have it, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do, because the voters said no when they created county council through the home charter ruling,” said Weber.

Weber argues this loophole will allow county council members to take advantage of the taxpayer finances.

“What they’ve don’t know is, if they run for an elected office like county controller, and they get that—like Kyle Foust is right now—he’ll have 16 years of being a part time elected official on county council. He’ll be allowed to add that to four years of the first term and he’ll get a 20 year pension,” said Weber.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says all county employees, including members of council, have been allowed to get pensions as long as they put in the required amount of hours.

“Currently all employees who work at least 1000 hours a year are actually required to be in the county’s pension plan, and 5% of their pay goes into the county pension,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Pension guidelines for county council members are not the only rules that have deviated from the home rule charter over the years.

The original charter states that council members should not serve for more than three terms or 12 years of total service, but that rule has also been relaxed as a number of council members have served longer.