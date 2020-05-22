Former Erie County Executive Barry Grossman passes away at age 74

Friends and family are remembering former Erie County Executive Barry Grossman as a man of many interests.

The former Erie County Executive passed away shortly before 5:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon at UPMC Hamot.

Grossman was a lawyer, restaurant owner and a college professor away from public life. He became County Executive in 2010 before being defeated in the Democratic primary in May of 2013 by current County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Former JET 24 political analyst Dr. David Kozak remembers his friend as having a big agenda.

“Barry’s one of a kind. When you look at his life, we’re all one of a kind. He was one who did a lot of different things and did them well and to a real height.” Dr. Kozak said.

Current County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, once a political rival of Grossman’s, issued a statement calling Grossman a respected “Professor, attorney, lecturer and historian.”

Mayor Joe Schember is also reacting to the news of Grossman’s passing, releasing a statement which reads:

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Barry Grossman to his family, friends and our community. Barry was a friend and we would often see each other at events. I know that Barry was well loved and respected. He had a big heart and great character. Prayers and fond memories are what we have to remember of Barry. I would like to offer my most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends in these difficult times.”

He is survived by his wife and daughter. Barry Grossman was 74 years old.