Former Erie County Executive Barry Grossman has passed away.

Grossman was County Executive before Kathy Dahlkemper beat him in the Democratic primary in May of 2013.

Outside county government, Grossman was a restaurant owner, a lawyer and a college professor.

The 74-year-old died at UPMC Hamot at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook.