Former Erie Insurance employee accused of putting a camera into a company bathroom faces up to five years in prison

A former Erie Insurance employee who was accused of putting a camera into a company bathroom and recording people will face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Steven Erhartic pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of possessing an instrument of crime.

The 45-year-old hid a camera in the unisex restroom and filmed people on January 27th and 28th.

Erhartic entered a plea agreement with the DA’s office. Part of the agreement includes Erhartic pleading guilty with a count of invasion of privacy.

Ehrartic’s sentencing has been scheduled for December 7th.