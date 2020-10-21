Former Erie Insurance employee accused of putting a camera into a company bathroom faces up to five years in prison

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A former Erie Insurance employee who was accused of putting a camera into a company bathroom and recording people will face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Steven Erhartic pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of possessing an instrument of crime.

The 45-year-old hid a camera in the unisex restroom and filmed people on January 27th and 28th.

Erhartic entered a plea agreement with the DA’s office. Part of the agreement includes Erhartic pleading guilty with a count of invasion of privacy.

Ehrartic’s sentencing has been scheduled for December 7th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar