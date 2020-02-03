Former Erie Insurance employee facing charges for allegedly planting recording device in company bathroom

A former Erie Insurance employee is facing three charges for allegedly planting a recording devise in a company bathroom and recording people over two days last week.

44-year-old Steven Erhartic is charged with one count of invasion of privacy and two counts of possessing the instrument of a crime.

The case is assigned to District Judge Sue Mack who has set a preliminary hearing date for March 16th.

In a statement obtained by Action News, Public Relations Manager Matthew Cummings says that employees in the building were evacuated and that all restrooms on campus were checked for any additional devices. None were found and activity is back to normal.

The statement also confirms that Erhartic no longer works for Erie Insurance.