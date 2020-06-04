Former Erie Insurance VP sentenced to six months probation

Brad Postema has been named senior vice president and chief investment officer of Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance)

A former senior vice president and chief investment officer of Erie Insurance has been sentenced.

55-year-old Bradley Postema plead no contest to strangulation, a second degree felony, simple assault and summary charges of harassment.

Postema was sentenced to six months probation by Judge Daniel Brabender.

According to the criminal complaint, a 22-year-old woman says Postema grabbed her by the neck, choked and dragged her around his Washington Township house where she passed out.

Postema denies the accusations but agreed to the plea deal. He is no longer with the company.