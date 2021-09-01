Former Erie man sentenced after pleading guilty to selling drugs that led to an overdose death

A former Erie man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to selling the drugs that led to an overdose death.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Derrick Hemphill will spend the next 13 years in prison.

That sentence was handed down in federal court today.

As part of his guilty plea, Hemphill admitted selling fentanyl which caused a woman’s death in November of 2017.

The woman’s body was found by Millcreek Police in an apartment on Baer Avenue.

