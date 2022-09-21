A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former Erie man was sentenced in federal court to time served for his conviction of violating federal firearms laws.

Elias Dominique Raggs, 29 has been incarcerated since his arrest on Feb. 16, 2021. On Jan. 12, 2021, Raggs possessed a firearm while being a convicted felon. That’s a violation of a federal law that prohibits felons from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that combines law enforcement and communities to reduce violent crime and gun violence. The Pennsylvania State Police led the investigation.