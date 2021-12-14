Former Erie man sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Pennsylvania, a former Erie resident has been sentenced in federal court to 222 months in jail followed by 15 years of supervised release on the conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.

Senior United States District Judge David Cercone imposed the sentence on 37-year-old Ryan Matthew Holden.

According to the information presented in court, Holden was using the app Instagram to induce a 10-year-old female to provide him with sexually explicit images. Holden also sent exploiting images of himself to the minor victim.

Holden had also sent images of child sexual abuse material to the victim to encourage her to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

It was also stated that Holden also received and possessed thousands of other items of child sexual abuse material.

This case was presented as part of Project Safe Childhood which is a nationwide initiative which was launched in May of 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Prior to the imposing sentence, Judge Cercone noted the seriousness of Holden’s conduct and its significant impact upon the victim.

Assistant Untied States Attorney Christian A. Trabold prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Chung commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Holden.