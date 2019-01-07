Former Erie Mayor, Joe Sinnott, to announce run for Erie County judge Video

Former Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott is getting back into politics; this time running for Erie County judge.

A news release emailed this afternoon indicates Sinnott will announce his candidacy Wednesday at the Erie County Courthouse.

Sinnott was mayor of Erie from 2006-2018 when he reached the end of his three-term limit. He's been practicing law since leaving City Hall.

Sinnott will be running for one of two vacant spots on the Erie County bench.