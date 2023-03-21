Three-term Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott has resigned after a year as city administrator for Cleveland Heights.

Sinnott is leaving for an opportunity back in Pennsylvania that he says he simply can’t pass up, according to an article on Cleveland.com.

He said he isn’t ready to release details just yet but said his year in office helped Cleveland Heights prepare the next administrator to move that community forward.

Cleveland Heights’ mayor said he’s sad to see Sinnott go, calling the former Erie mayor “a hard act to follow.”

Sinnott made the announcement Monday night and will serve until the end of the month.