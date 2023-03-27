A familiar face to Erie is returning to the county to lead the economic development department.

Former Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott has been announced as the leader of Erie’s newly formed economic development department.

Sinnott, an Erie native, will be working with the county executive’s office to create high impact regional projects as well as to promote and maintain small businesses throughout the county.

In a statement released by the county executive’s office, Sinnott stated, “I am looking forward to joining County Executive Davis’ team as he works to create a better Erie County for all its citizens. I am very excited to be returning to Erie and working for my community again.”

He will begin his role on April 10.