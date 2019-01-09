Former Erie Mayor runs for Judge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

01/09/19 - Former Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott officially announces that he is running for Judge.

Sinnott is running for one of two seats open on the nine-seat bench. He believes that his past work within the county government makes him a prime candidate for this position, and that his first hand experience gives him an edge - if running against someone who has not worked within the county government before.

The Primary will be May 21, 2019.



