With Labor Day celebrations comes Labor Day travel. We spoke with one commuter who attempted to avoid the travel rush but ended up being right in it.

Roger Tate, who is originally from Erie, traveled to Erie by plane from Wesley Chapel, Florida. He said he’s a frequent traveler, but this time was slightly difficult.

The Tampa Bay Airport shut down due to Hurricane Idalia and delayed his flight by two days.

Tate had to change his flight to last Friday, which was expected to be the busiest day to fly according to Expedia.

“The way I normally travel is I try to get the early flights in the morning. But then I had a delay in Charlotte. I was there for about an hour and a half longer than I should have been, but I still got here safe to see my family and enjoy the Erie weather,” said Tate.

To avoid the “after holiday” crowds, Tate plans to fly a couple of days after the rush.