As Hurricane Idalia’s wrath continues, we heard from a Florida resident originally from Erie.

Carla Debaldo, who currently lives in Tallahassee, Florida, has lived in the state for 36 years and has experienced many hurricanes, but Idalia has been the most terrifying for her.

Before it hit where she lives, she said it was a Category 4 hurricane, which is an excess of winds between 130 and 156 miles per hour.

Debaldo added no one can imagine what it feels like and the most important thing is to be prepared.

“Whether you’re living in snow, whether you’re living in Florida, whatever your situation, just be better prepared. We just saw this with the fires that erupted in Maui. I mean, they weren’t prepared for that. Nobody would have been prepared for something like that but I think people need to be better prepared for emergencies when they got to pick up and run,” said Debaldo.

She compared the hurricane to Erie blizzards but wouldn’t trade living in Florida for anything.