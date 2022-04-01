(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former Erie pharmacist has been sentenced for stealing painkillers from veterans.

Matthew Camera, 51, has been sentenced to 2 years of probation for violating federal drug laws, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The medication – several doses of Hydrocodone and Oxycodone — were intended for veterans.

According to the news release, From January 2017 to June 2020, Camera stole the medications while working as pharmacy chief at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Erie.

The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Office of Inspector General led the investigation.